Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: Hello, and welcome to the discussion portion of [CancerNetwork®] Between the Lines, a journal club experience. We just reviewed the article, “Clinicopathologic Features and Response to Therapy of NRG1 Fusion-Driven Lung Cancers: the eNRGy1 Global Multicenter Registry.” We’re now going to discuss this a little bit more and get some more thoughts. Here’s today’s featured article. Ross, what are some takeaways from this paper?

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO