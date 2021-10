Coldplay are kicking off a bumper quarter four schedule in impressive fashion this week, with Music of the Spheres on course to enter the Official Albums Chart at Number 1. Over the coming weeks, brand new albums by Adele, Ed Sheeran and ABBA will turn 2021 into the hottest Christmas release line-up for many years - and Coldplay's ninth album has well and truly kicked the season off, after shifting more than 81,000 chart sales over the weekend to lead an all-new Top 6 in today's Official Chart Update.

