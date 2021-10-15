CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Larimer County Sheriff: Man, woman in 90s found dead in Windsor shooting on Tuesday

By Reporter-Herald Staff
ReporterHerald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarimer County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to a 911 report of a shooting, found a 91-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man dead at a home...

www.reporterherald.com

Helminthiasis
10d ago

At that age it's undoubtedly a murder suicide. One is terminal and the other couldn't live without. They were even courteous enough to go outside where the mess will clean itself naturally. I couldn't imagine having to be the people that clean these up indoors! If my suspicion is correct, this story couldn't have had a happier ending. Not for 2 lovers in their 90's who were blessed with eternal love.

