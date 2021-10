Recently, actress and model Emily Ratjakowski made worldwide headlines when she penned an essay in Vogue about her decision to not know her baby’s gender until after the baby is born. Her decision isn’t unusual. A 2007 Gallup poll of over 1,000 parents found that 51% wanted to wait until their baby was born to find out the gender. Of course, that poll is from 2007. While there’s not concrete data from more recently, the endless gender reveal parties, sonogram shots, and color-coded registries can make parents who don’t know feel lonely. The “to know or not to know” question can also bring up feelings for parents who have decided. Is it wrong to decorate the nursery pink for a girl or have a football-themed shower for a boy? The answer to that is no. Ultimately, knowing your child’s gender is just the first choice of what will be many choices in parenting. But being aware of gender—and how you discuss gender—can be done at any stage in your parenting journey. Being gender aware isn’t about looking down on princess movies or bypassing superhero costumes. It’s simply recognizing how gender affects the worldview of you and your child. Here, how to recognize and reframe it.

SOCIETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO