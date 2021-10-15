Diapers, office equipment stolen from Portsmouth nonprofit that helps single mothers

A Portsmouth nonprofit dedicated to helping single mothers and their children is fundraising to replace diapers, baby wipes and office equipment that were stolen from its office.

Patti Johnson, founder and president of Shining Light Homes, said someone broke into the organization’s High Street office Oct. 9. They threw a potted plant through the front window and “ransacked our office,” taking laptops, a television, a projector and other office equipment.

“They went through every closet, cabinet and shelf,” taking almost every diaper and baby wipe in the office, she said. In total, about 1,500 diapers — a three-month supply for the organization — were stolen. They also took paper products, cleaning supplies and anything that might be of value. Johnson said she recently received a donation of 10 wigs — allwere taken.

No cameras captured the burglary, and police did not share any additional details about the incident, Johnson said.

Johnson founded Shining Light Homes in 2012 to meet the immediate needs of 18- to 25-year-old women who are pregnant or mothers with toddler-age children, according to the organization’s website.

“Many of them find themselves homeless either during their pregnancy or just afterward,” it states. “These young women have little support from their family or the father of the baby and struggle to acquire basic needs.”

Shining Light Homes also offers help with education and counseling so mothers can become self-sufficient. Johnson, who worked for 22 years in The Virginian-Pilot’s data processing department, said the laptops stolen from the office were used to teach financial literacy, credit building, budgeting and Microsoft Office skills.

The organization has provided more than 10,000 diapers and 2,500 bags of food to local mothers. It also gives baby furniture, pays for hotel rooms and provides bus passes. In the past, Johnson has helped mothers buy cars and get driver’s licenses.

“We fill the gaps,” she said.

Shining Light Homes started an online fundraiser to repair the damage to the office and replace stolen items. You can donate at bit.ly/3FOzN0y .

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 757-393-8536 or to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-563-5887.

Josh Reyes, 757-247-4692, joreyes@dailypress.com