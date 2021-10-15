CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

American Cities Rebuilding: What is the way forward?

By NJ Spotlight News
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mayors, community leaders, executives and experts to discuss challenges and ways to address them. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused...

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis American

Shared prosperity is the only way forward

The economy has come roaring back. Or has it? Unemployment rates are again hovering at record lows, 3.8% in the St. Louis region. Wages are even inching up. That is all good news for working men and women. But don’t mistake the jobs report for a sign that our regional work is done. This is not the time to think that we have arrived at the destination: a post-pandemic return to “normal.” Frankly, the old normal was not working for a lot of people anyway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycbs4.com

City Commissioners moving forward with ARP funding plan

Gainesville City Commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 19th, only decided what to do with a portion of the available $32 million dollars coming from the American Rescue Plan, which was designed to help communities overcome challenges from the pandemic. Commissioner District 4, Adrian Hayes-Santos, said, "We had a plan from the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
NJ Spotlight

Ciattarelli takes aim at cities with message of empowerment

GOP candidate for governor pitches regulatory relief, tax breaks. Gov. Phil Murphy has been making the case for his urban bona fides, spending freely and borrowing money to expand services to poor and urban communities, from expanded unemployment benefits to tuition-free community college and legal marijuana. New Jersey’s cities may...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nj Spotlight News#Education
Cumberland Times-News

Gubernatorial candidate believes substantiative proposals the way forward

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Democratic Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Jon Baron, a former nonprofit executive who served in the Clinton administration and was twice confirmed by the U.S. Senate, says he wants to see the way the state operates change, lest it stay stuck in the same rut it has been for the past 20 years.
CUMBERLAND, MD
NJ Spotlight

Child care crisis leading to more women leaving the workforce

Report shows 19% of mothers with young children in NJ left the workforce for lack of quality child care. The struggle to find quality child care is forcing more women to leave their jobs or not return to the workforce, according to a recent report by the Council from a Strong America, which shows 19% of mothers in New Jersey with young children left the workforce because they couldn’t find quality child care. Currently, the number of women working is the lowest it has been in the state in more than 30 years.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Richmond Observer

U.S. military veterans step forward to create American Oath Initiative

WASHINGTON — The American Oath Initiative, a 501(c)4 dedicated to recruiting, training, and supporting veterans who are willing to step forward to seek political office as a means to honoring their Oath to “Defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” officially launched its efforts (Thursday) in advance of the 2022 elections.
MILITARY
Virginian-Pilot

York County leaders try to withhold school system funding for teaching of ‘divisive’ ideas

The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
OilPrice.com

Why Everyone Is Wrong About Biden’s $600 Billion Climate Bill

It looks like Senator Joe Manchin will stand firm in his stance against the climate change provisions in Biden’s infrastructure bill. When it comes to the climate bill it looks like there are no winners here, with both Manchin and Biden failing to secure anything concrete from negotiations. Ultimately, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

For Montanans, health literacy is more important than ever

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted millions across the country, and Montana has not been spared. After the pandemic ravaged the state, President Joe Biden’s executive order to re-open the federal health care exchange allowed approximately 80% of Montanans to receive help paying their premiums and access testing and treatment for COVID-19. Even before the […] The post For Montanans, health literacy is more important than ever appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NJ Spotlight

Nursing home order central in Murphy reelection fight

The COVID-19 pandemic has now dominated New Jerseyans’ lives for nearly two years and the state’s response to the fast-spreading, deadly disease is now playing a prominent role in the campaign for governor. Polls suggest most people have been supportive of how Gov. Phil Murphy, a first-term Democrat seeking reelection,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

Major change in vote by mail leaves millions out

Probably the easiest way to vote is from home, and while New Jersey has increased opportunities for mail-in balloting over the past three years, changes in who gets ballots automatically have left many voters confused, particularly after last year’s highly unusual election conducted mostly by mail-in ballots. Last fall, to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy