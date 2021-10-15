American Cities Rebuilding: What is the way forward?

The economy has come roaring back. Or has it? Unemployment rates are again hovering at record lows, 3.8% in the St. Louis region. Wages are even inching up. That is all good news for working men and women. But don’t mistake the jobs report for a sign that our regional work is done. This is not the time to think that we have arrived at the destination: a post-pandemic return to “normal.” Frankly, the old normal was not working for a lot of people anyway.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO