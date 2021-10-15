CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Seasons and Episodes of Popular Shows Arrive on Disney+ and Hulu This Week!

By Lydia Storks
allears.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral new seasons are coming to Hulu, while new episodes and documentaries are arriving on Disney+. There’s plenty to watch this week, and we’ve got the full list to share with you!. That’s everything new coming this week, but stay tuned to AllEars for more...

allears.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney World Closes Popular Offering Indefinitely After 50 Years

It is always hard to say goodbye to an attraction at Walt Disney World. Whether it is a fun offering such as a photo op or a massive ride that you have so many memories of while riding, Disney World has so many experiences that give Guests something to remember when they return home.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney’s New Popcorn Bucket Draws Massive Hour-Long Line

Disney fans go crazy for the latest merchandise. From spirit jerseys to Minnie ears, Disney Parks fans love adding new merch to their collection. One of the biggest items that fans love are the popcorn buckets and sippers that Disney Parks release throughout the year. We have seen Jingle Bell...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Two Popular Disney World Resorts Have a Bizarre New Rule

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort are two of the most popular hotels on Walt Disney World Resort property. The Value Resorts offer fun theming and affordable nightly rates compared to other Resorts at Walt Disney World Resort — and, as an added bonus, they are Disney Skyliner Resorts! This makes transportation to EPCOT Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park easier than ever before.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Daily Voice

Popular TV Show Producing Episode In Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is a popular location for film and TV productions, and that's just the case this week with NBC's "The Blacklist," filming in the area.On Friday, Oct. 15 in Rockland County, several downtown streets in Pearl River are closed to parking as the crew and stars, including James Spader,…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
allears.net

NEWS: Another Star is Joining the Cast of Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’!

We’re eagerly awaiting the 2022 release of the movie, but we just learned more about the casting for the new sequel!. We’re always keeping up with the latest Disney news, so stay tuned here for more!. Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL the breaking Disney News!...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Child Breaks the Internet After Viral TikTok Shows His Hilariously Miserable Disney Vacation

Whenever you see a child at a Disney Park, typically, they have a giant smile on their face and are incredibly excited. Time and time again, we have seen trip reveals that parents would announce to their children, where the kids would cry with excitement knowing they are going to Disney. Of course, there are certain outliers such as “Side-Eye Chloe,” a young girl who reacted so hilariously unexcited to news of a Disneyland vacation that she became a meme that would later sell for over $70,000.00.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Guest Gags After Eating “Worst Thing in Disney World”

If you have ever been to Disney World, you surely have enjoyed many things that the theme parks had to offer. From staying in your Disney Resort which brings the magic to you 24/7, to the immersive attractions, stunning architecture, adorable merchandise, and your favorite characters coming to life — there is so much to see and do when visiting. One thing that almost every Guest is able to enjoy when they visit is the food. Disney has hundreds of food locations across Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney Springs, as well as the Disney Resorts for Guests to indulge in. While the majority of meals are delicious, some snacks do not taste the same.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Hulu#Disney News#Food Booths Announced For#Disney Store#Llc#All Rights Reserved#Allearsnet#The Walt Disney Company#Disney Enterprises Inc
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Classic Snacks Button Set Arrives at Walt Disney World

A new button set featuring four Walt Disney World favorite snacks is now available. We found this snack-themed button set at Disney Traders in World Showcase at EPCOT. It comes with four pins, each with a different snack. The popcorn pin and the Mickey waffle pin are the same size. Those are the smallest pins in the set.
SHOPPING
thecinemaholic.com

Is Injustice on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

‘Injustice’ is an animated movie based on the popular video game ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ and the comic book of the same name featuring popular DC Comics superheroes. The film directed by Matt Peters takes place on an alternate earth where Superman becomes a zealot after the loss of his love, Lois Lane. Batman gathers the remaining heroes and villains to free the Earth of Superman’s regime. If you are a fan of gritty and violent superhero movies, the movie will undoubtedly entertain you, and here’s where you can stream it online!
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Disney+ releases new ‘Hawkeye’ trailer and 2 episode premiere news

Disney+ has revealed the upcoming show Hawkeye is to premiere two episodes on its November 24th launch date. Along with this news, the six-episode series is also getting a new 60-second spot that offers fans a glimpse of Clint Barton and fellow archer Kate Bishop in action. The new trailer features Clint Barton larping, which should get fans extra excited, right…right?!
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

All Episodes of New Anthology Series “JUST BEYOND” Now Streaming on Disney+

The thrilling eight-episode anthology series “Just Beyond” is now streaming on Disney+! From the world of R.L. Stine, the Disney+ original series tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode of “Just Beyond” introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. A new clip from the episode titled “Leave Them Kids Alone” featuring Mckenna Grace is now available.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Disney nuiMOs 50th Anniversary Outfits Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You can match your Disney nuiMOs plush thanks to new 50th anniversary outfits now available for the posable characters. We found this new collection in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Ariel, Jasmine, and Stitch were sporting some...
APPAREL
kennythepirate.com

A brand new stage show is coming to Disney World this holiday season

Spending the holidays at Disney World? You can celebrate with a brand new stage show. Twinkling lights, snow on Main Street, and very low waits! Disney is debuting a brand new event this Christmas season called Very Merriest After Hours. The event will take place on 24 select nights Nov....
LIFESTYLE
film-book.com

NEW AMSTERDAM: Season 4, Episode 5: This Be the Verse TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 5: This Be the Verse TV show trailer has been released. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher. Plot Synopsis. New Amsterdam‘s plot synopsis: “New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he becomes the medical...
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Collection Bulova Pocket Watch Arrives at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Like the World’s Most Magical Celebration, the Vault Collection train never stops, it seems. After a Citizen watch was spotted with retro-style artwork on its face last week, we’ve finally found its brother in a new Bulova pocket watch with the same art at Uptown Jewelers in the Magic Kingdom, allowing Guests to add the Disney flair to their train conductor aesthetic.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Peacock, and Hulu movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us and, this week, spooky season is in full swing. There are horror movies galore to choose from, for one thing – Michael Myers is back in the brand new Halloween Kills, which is out now on Peacock. Meanwhile, critically acclaimed indie movie Censor, which pays homage to the video nasties of decades past, is on Hulu and It Chapter Two is on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
MOVIES
allears.net

What Are The Wait Times Actually Like for Pay-Per-Ride Attractions in Disney World?

It’s Disney Genie+ launch day, and we’re bringing you ALL of the hot tips!. We’ve been able to try out the free Disney Genie, the paid Genie+, and the pay-per-ride Lightning Lane option (Individual Attraction Selections). And if you’re wondering how the new Individual Attraction Selection system affects wait times, today we’re sharing those with you!
LIFESTYLE
bubbleblabber.com

Hulu Shows Off It’s Funky Monkey In New Trailer For Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

Hulu’s newest adult animated series, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey is slated to hit on November 17th and aside from the fact that the show looks amazing, this, along with the second season of Crossing Swords coming in December, should cap off a rather excellent year for adult animation on Hulu. The streamer has quietly amassed a library of content from FX’s Cake, includes new seasons of Archer, The Simpsons, American Dad, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, Housebroken, and The Great North, to go along with originals like this series, Solar Opposites, and M.O.D.O.K. Sure, is it on the same scale as Netflix? Nope, but one thing we’ve learned with Ted Lasso’s success on AppleTV+, sometimes you don’t need ALL of the content, just the right amount, and Marvel’s Hit-Monkey is hitting me in all the feels in this new trailer, check it out.
TV SERIES
allears.net

New Passholder Section Arrives on Disney World App

Annual Passholders have been receiving some new perks in the parks just in time for the 50th anniversary. Along with special MagicMobile details, a designated Passholder park entrance, and unique MagicBand sounds, a whole My Disney Experience feature is arriving just for Passholders too!. Passholder Buzz has made its exclusive...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy