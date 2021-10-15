Medicus Vein Care

At every exam, I always ask my patients “do you ever see spots?” The responses vary, but frequently I hear “yes, but I thought everyone else did too.” In other words, they thought seeing spots was “normal.” To see small specks, or debris that looks like pieces of lint floating inside the eyes, is not always normal and can sometimes be a warning of more serious sight-threatening problems. These spots are called “floaters.” Floaters are located in the back of the eye in an area called the vitreous. The vitreous is a gel-like liquid that sits behind the iris (the colored part of the eyes) and in front of the retina (the inner lining of the eyes). The vitreous is attached to the back of the eye at the optic nerve. As we age, the vitreous begins to shrink and can pull apart from the retinal wall and nerve. This can result in particles from the retina being trapped in this liquid space. The vitreous gel does not drain out of the eyes. Therefore, these particles are there to float about permanently.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO