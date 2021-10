Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts will confess to some uncertainty in trying to interpret the relative balance of military power between the United States and China. It is not hard to find Beltway commentary and analysis suggesting that China poses an imminent threat to U.S. interests as well as U.S. military superiority. That said, it is also relatively easy to find scholarly analysis that pooh-poohs China’s ability to play technological catch-up to the U.S. military.

