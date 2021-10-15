Police: 90-year-old man killed in crash into Nebraska lake

Police in south-central Nebraska say a 90-year-old man died when the car he was driving crashed into a Kearney lake.

The Kearney Hub reports that Donald Corneer was driving Wednesday afternoon, while his 87-year-old wife was a passenger in the car, when the car careened into Cottonmill Lake.

Witnesses say the car immediately sank, but the woman was able to escape. She was helped to shore by a bystander.

Four Kearney police officers went into the water to try to rescue the man, but were unable to find him in the water. Members of a fire department dive team later pulled Corneer's body from the water.

