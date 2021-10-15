Grand Island police: Motorcyclist killed in US Hwy 30 crash

Police in Grand Island say a 52-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck. The crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and a Grand Island city street.

Investigators say the truck was eastbound on the highway and turning left when the motorcycle driven by Deryne Eastman, of Giltner, hit the truck's front fender. Eastman was declared dead at the scene.

Police had initially said they believed the speed of the motorcycle played a role in the crash, but later said surveillance video of the crash did not seem to show the motorcycle speeding.

