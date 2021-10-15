Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after car was shot at and he hit a power pole in Laurel

LAUREL - A 29-year-old Laurel man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday night after his vehicle was shot at and he drove into a power pole in Laurel.

Laurel police said in a news release that Christopher Ewing, 29, was booked into Yellowstone County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. when dispatch received a call of reckless driving at the 900 block of Piper Loop, presumably from Ewing.

While he was on the phone, another vehicle opened fire on him, striking his vehicle and several others in the area, according to Laurel police. No people or structures were hit by bullets.

Ewing fled and drove into a power pole at the 2200 block of West Maryland Lane, where he was arrested, according to police.

Police said they believe the incident stemmed from a report of domestic violence on Piper Loop, and an investigation is ongoing where additional charges could be filed.