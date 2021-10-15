CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel, MT

Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after car was shot at and he hit a power pole in Laurel

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYdGy_0cSeI9SD00

LAUREL - A 29-year-old Laurel man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday night after his vehicle was shot at and he drove into a power pole in Laurel.

Laurel police said in a news release that Christopher Ewing, 29, was booked into Yellowstone County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. when dispatch received a call of reckless driving at the 900 block of Piper Loop, presumably from Ewing.

While he was on the phone, another vehicle opened fire on him, striking his vehicle and several others in the area, according to Laurel police. No people or structures were hit by bullets.

Ewing fled and drove into a power pole at the 2200 block of West Maryland Lane, where he was arrested, according to police.

Police said they believe the incident stemmed from a report of domestic violence on Piper Loop, and an investigation is ongoing where additional charges could be filed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Laurel, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, MT
State
Maryland State
Yellowstone County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Q2 News

Neighbors say they're shocked by shooting at Lake Elmo

Residents who live near Lake Elmo State Park said Wednesday they were shocked to hear of a shooting last night in their neighborhood . “I was headed to the supermarket, and I heard firework-like sounds and then a bunch of yelling,” said Dan Taylor, who lives across the street from Lake Elmo.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy