How Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ Crafted a Medieval World Through Costumes, Music and Lighting

By Jazz Tangcay
 10 days ago
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams , costume designer Janty Yates and cinematographer Dariusz Wolski are part of the team Ridley Scott rallies to make a “Ridley Scott” film. Whether they come on early in the process or later on, his key collaborators know how to deliver his vision.

The Last Duel ” in theaters now, is set in the 14th century and stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver who face an epic last duel.

While natural was the approach for Wolski, Gregson-Williams aimed to use score to support the story at heart. And for Yates, despite having worked on medieval-set projects before, she had never done full armor, until now.

Here, the trio describes their crafts in delivering that one Last Duel for Scott.

Battle Armor

Janty Yates is no stranger to doing medieval costumes, especially for director Ridley Scott. She had previously tinkered in the period with “Robin Hood” and “Kingdom of Heaven.” This time around, Yates says it was a different ballgame. “This was all chainmail, helmets and full body armor so that was a challenge,” Yates says.

She had to originate total top to bottom armor – twice, once for the battle armor and the duel armor in different stages. “We had to do lots for the two actors, the stunts, clean versions and bloody muddy.”

There was no shortage of research material — a wealth of paintings in art galleries and museums helped Yates with her designs. Yates says, “We stole this wonderful set of armor from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and it had this cuirass which we altered quite a bit of.”

Other inspirations and ideas came from effigies in churches throughout England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland. “The breastplate circles that Adam had on his armor were from a knight in Berkshire or Buckinghamshire,” reveals Yates.

Scoring a Duel

In true Ridley Scott style, composer Harry Gregson-Williams came late to the party. Gregson-Williams came on board after the film had been shut down due to the pandemic. “Ridley called me and asked if I wanted to do half a film. I said, ‘I wouldn’t mind doing the whole bloody film.”

It had been almost six years since the two worked together on “The Martian.” On reading the script, Gregson-Williams started working on the score. Gregson-Williams says, “I started with Marguerite de Carrouges’ theme which we hear throughout the movie, and he really liked that. Once you have a director saying they love that texture or something, you know where to go with it.”

While the film has three distinct characters, he was able to start creating thematic material for each of the characters. “I didn’t make changes as such, it was more about amplifying each of those stories and shedding light on that.”

By the time audiences get to the third act, “This is where we really hear her theme and her material, which is often sung.”

Gregson-Williams and Scott had decided early on that the battle scenes would be covered with music, instead music was used in a supportive way. “So we weren’t distracting or detracting from the real, this the raw energy of what was going on,” Gregson-Williams says as displayed in the duel scene. Music plays a huge part in the build-up, the anxiety and tension, but as the knights come together, the music stops and sound effects take over with the armor clanging and swords meeting.

Keeping Lighting Simple

The approach to lighting was as naturalistic as possible that meant replicating lighting of the period through candlelight, fireplaces or whatever light was coming in through the window. Wolski says there were no real references and says paintings from the Middle Ages were flat. “It wasn’t until the Renaissance when you can see perspective and you start to see real lighting.”

When filming resumed again on a soundstage, Wolski says he placed big light sources outside windows to recreate the glare. “But, we did take creative license here and there, but the key was to keep it simple.”

A shot the cinematographer points to is one where Marguerite is watching as her dowry is being discussed. “IT’s a beautiful scene before she gets married and you can see half of her because she is just in the background. She is marginalized, but you can also see her eyes.”

When it came to the rape scene, Scott dropped the multiple cameras, choosing instead a single camera to get “right with her.”

To shoot the duel itself, he spent time watching the rehearsals. “The hardest part was the jousting because no one has shot that,” admits Wolski. But by spending time and using the cable cam to follow the actors, he was able to achieve the shots he needed.

When the actors fall, Wolski says, “That had to be handheld and really raw. It was photographing phenomenal choreography.”

Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
MOVIES
Variety

Hear Two Tracks From Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Score by Jonny Greenwood (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety can exclusive debut two of the ominous tracks from Netflix’s highly anticipated film “The Power of the Dog,” one of the leading contenders for the Oscars this awards season. The songs, composed by Jonny Greenwood, digitally release on Oct. 26. The two tracks, titled “25 Years” and “West,” show the range of Greenwood’s composition on the western drama from director and Oscar-winning screenwriter Jane Campion. Lakeshore Records and Invada Records will release “The Power of the Dog — Music From the Netflix Film” on Nov. 17 on CD and vinyl. Uniquely distinct from one another, Greenwood’s choices have always been diverse...
MOVIES
Variety

John Malkovich, Kit Clarke, Kristin Scott Thomas to Star in Rupert Everett’s ‘Lost and Found in Paris’

Actor and filmmaker Rupert Everett will direct “Lost and Found in Paris,” based on his own true-life experiences. Kit Clarke (“Get Even”) will play Everett’s younger self – an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents to live with a Parisian socialite family to learn French and grow up. The cast also includes John Malkovich, Kristin Scott Thomas as well as Everett himself in a supporting role. Written by Everett, this will be his second film as writer/director after “The Happy Prince.” The film is produced by Jeremy Thomas at Recorded Picture Company (“Pinocchio”), and will go into production in Spring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Adam Driver
Ridley Scott
Matt Damon
Dariusz Wolski
thepitchkc.com

Historical drama The Last Duel ranks among Ridley Scott’s strongest work

Confession time: I’ve never known quite where I stand on Ridley Scott. Some of his movies—Alien, Alien: Resurrection, Blade Runner, Gladiator—display vision and communicate an artist thinking deeply about important themes and the value of storytelling. There’s also a significant amount of his work that feels uninspiring and pedestrian—Robin Hood, A Good Year, Body of Lies, and Exodus: Gods and Kings to name a few.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Last Duel: Jodie Comer and Matt Damon Talk Working With Ridley Scott

The Last Duel is being released this weekend and will feature the long-awaited reunion of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who penned the script together alongside Nicole Holofcener, making it their first writing project since Good Will Hunting. Damon and Affleck star in the movie alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, and it currently has an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 60 reviews. The Last Duel was helmed by Ridley Scott, who is known for directing Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, and more. Recently, ComicBook.com took part in a press conference for The Last Duel, and Damon and Comer both spoke about working with the iconic director.
MOVIES
Seattle Times

‘The Last Duel’ review: Matt Damon, Adam Driver face off in Ridley Scott’s well-staged medieval epic

“The Last Duel” is a tale of knights in armor. But not of chivalry. Far from it. Chivalry is nonexistent in the world where the picture is set. It’s the world of 14th-century France, where life is nasty, brutish and bloody; where the skies are gray and brooding; and where chilly castles loom forbiddingly over dismal landscapes mired in mud and coated with snow. Director Ridley Scott, who knows a thing or two about how to mount sweeping historical epics (see “Gladiator”), is in his element here.
MOVIES
homenewshere.com

Jodie Comer struggled with The Last Duel costume changes

Jodie Comer struggled with the costume changes on 'The Last Duel'. The 28-year-old actress plays Marguerite de Carrouges in Sir Ridley Scott's historical epic, which also stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver, but admits that it was a nightmare changing in and out of period costume as the flick is set in 14th century France.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

The Last Duel’s Matt Damon Confirms There Is A Much Longer Version Of The New Ridley Scott Film

Move over, Zack Snyder and Peter Jackson. Ridley Scott might be the real king of long movies. The famed director behind this weekend’s release The Last Duel has made numerous movies that he later released extended versions of his work, including Blade Runner, Kingdom of Heaven and Alien. The filmmaker has released eleven alternate versions of his movies throughout his career, and we’re curious if his medieval epic starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer will join them with a longer version of its own.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Review: THE LAST DUEL, Grim, Gritty, Medieval Melodrama

Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck star in an action drama, directed by Ridley Scott, now in theaters. Celebrating his 84th birthday in November, Ridley Scott (Kingdom of Heaven, Gladiator, Blade Runner, Alien) remains one of the 21st-century’s most vital, prolific filmmakers, delivering scale, scope, and world-building to mainstream audiences on a level equaled by few filmmakers half his age.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Last Duel’: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer & Nicole Holofcener on Making Their Medieval Drama Based on Actual Events

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for the film.]. From director Ridley Scott and screenwriters Matt Damon & Ben Affleck & Nicole Holofcener from the book by Eric Jager, the medieval drama The Last Duel is based on actual events that took place in 14th century France, leading up to the last sanctioned duel to the death between friends turned enemies Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). With a story told through three viewpoints, the grueling trial by combat occurs after Marguerite Carrouges (Jodie Comer) accuses Le Gris of an assault that he denies, putting her own life in jeopardy just for speaking the truth.
MOVIES
fox5ny.com

‘The Last Duel’ review: A grim medieval epic with the bite of ‘Mean Girls’

CHICAGO - Combine "Gladiator" with "Thelma & Louise" and you’ve got a sense of Ridley Scott’s new medieval epic "The Last Duel." The director’s twin interests in bloody masculinity and feminist rage combine in a 14th century courtly drama about a woman wronged and the petty, egotistical men who wronged her.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Ireland protagonist of The Last Duel by Ridley Scott – In Armchair

The highly anticipated film directed by Ridley Scott, which lines up stars such as Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, finally arrives in Italy today and will also bring one of the greatest Irish castles to the room, as well as other iconic points of the island of Emerald.
WORLD
