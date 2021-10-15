CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapp details offer from 'dream school' with TCI

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 10 days ago

Josh Sapp got the offer he was waiting for.

The legacy recruit and son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker, Patrick Sapp, announced his offer from the Tigers on social media Thursday.

After a day filled with congratulations and celebrations, Sapp caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding a day he’ll never forget.

“The offer means a lot to me,” Sapp told TCI. “Clemson has always been a dream school of mine since I was a kid and it’s just amazing that I have the opportunity to go play football there.”

Sapp says he’s thinking about making a commitment decision next week. Tuesday, Oct. 19, could be a possibility, but he’s not exactly sure when just yet. With all signs pointing to Sapp verbally pledging to Clemson, he indicated the obvious, that the Tigers are currently among his top choices.

So, you may be asking yourself, how did he find out about the big offer?

“I found out [Thursday] when I got out of school,” he said. “Coach Swinney told me last week at the [Boston College] game that he was going to call me sometime in the next week and he called me [Thursday] while they were on the way to the airport and told me they officially offered me a full ride.”

Anyone who knows Sapp knows how hard he worked to earn this offer. He was diligent about putting his head down, working hard and being patient. His persistence truly paid off.

“Really it’s just a dream come true,” Sapp added. “I was so excited to hear the news. I’ve been working hard this whole year for this and just listening to my dad and my coaches just telling me to trust the process and God blessed me with a great opportunity.”

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

