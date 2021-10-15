CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Dry days ahead will lead to warmer October afternoons in Denver

By Dave Fraser
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zkpxm_0cSeHa2g00

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather pattern is looking quiet heading into the weekend as high pressure will be in control for several days. That will give us plenty of sunshine each afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s on Saturday which is about average for this time of year. Highs on Sunday will reach the low 70s and again on Monday.

We will have a weak cold front slide south on Tuesday from a storm that will pass to the north of Colorado. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s with a small chance for a passing rain shower. Sunshine and dry weather will return on Wednesday as temperatures hold in the low 60s.

10 things to do in Colorado this weekend

The weather will be dry for the remainder of the week and into next weekend as temperatures warm back into the upper 60s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shower#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

3K+
Followers
933
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy