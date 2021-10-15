CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Dozens of rattlesnakes removed from underneath California woman’s home

By Aaron Tolentino, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNFf3_0cSeHDw500

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – A California woman’s home became the set of a real-life horror movie when dozens of rattlesnakes were found beneath her house.

The woman called Sonoma County Reptile Rescue on Oct. 2 after suspecting snakes were living under her Santa Rosa abode.

Al Wolf, the director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, responded the following day to retrieve the snakes. Wolf went underneath the house where he found dozens of the rattlers. He later encountered baby snakes, too.

SEE IT: Woman, snake come face-to-face in grocery store

The snakes, Wolf determined, were Northern Pacific Rattlers, which are considered one of the most deadly snakes in Northern California.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0qu3_0cSeHDw500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DY8P_0cSeHDw500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1lZa_0cSeHDw500
(Photos courtesy Alan Wolf, Sonoma County Reptile Rescue)

There was an active den underneath the woman’s house, according to Wolf. The snakes were having babies, and had been there for quite some time.

It took almost four hours to retrieve the first 22 adult snakes and 59 babies in the den. Wolf made another two trips to site and found another 11 snakes.

The Santa Rosa homeowner, meanwhile, said she doesn’t want to be identified because she doesn’t want neighbors to panic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Pets & Animals
Sonoma County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
FOX31 Denver

Pet expert shares Halloween costume safety tips

According to the National Retail Federation, one in five pet owners plan to dress their pet up in a costume. Knowing this, Erin Askeland, Animal Health & Behavioral Expert at Camp Bow Wow has some advice when it comes to dressing up your pet this Halloween season. Halloween Safety Tips from Camp Bow Wow Don’t […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Weather#Rattlesnakes#Reptile#Calif#Kron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

3K+
Followers
933
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy