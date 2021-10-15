Ulster 26-10 Lions: Will Addison's injury mars fourth straight bonus-point win

MARION CENTER — Ty Ryen will never forget his senior night. It was perfect in more ways than one. The Marion Center quarterback was perfect on the night, and he accounted for five of the Stingers’ (4-4) eight touchdowns as they cruised to a 56-0 win over United in a Heritage Conference game Friday. Ryen completed all seven of his pass attempts for 139 yards and four touchdowns, and in the process, he set a school record he has eyed since his childhood. His 16 passing touchdowns this season broke the previous single-season school record of 13, accomplished twice before in Marion Center history. Ryen wasn’t the only one to break a school record Friday. Junior kicker Braden Reichenbach went 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts, breaking the previous single-game school record of seven. It was certainly a fun night for Ryen and all the Marion Center seniors. “It was a great time,” Ryen said. “All of the receivers executed their routes perfectly. The line executed their blocks perfectly. Everything just clicked. We had a great week of practice, and it showed tonight.” “Something special,” senior tight end Zach Lutz said. “Tonight was amazing. The passing game, running game, we did great. I think this game was the best yet this year, for sure.” Marion Center coach Adam Rising concurred after seeing his team win their second straight game to get back to .500. “Really, for Week 8, this is the first game that we finally put everything together,” the fourth-year coach said. “It’s been one of those seasons. … All in all, this was our first game that we really have put everything together.” But it was also an emotional night. “Just the last time on this field, man,” a teary-eyed Ryen said. “Breaking the record that I’ve been looking at since I could barely walk. I was looking at that knowing that I can break it and I will at some point. Hats off to all them guys for helping me make it happen.” “It hurts,” Lutz said. “Not being able to play football on this field ever again with the team, it hurts. It’s been fun playing with this team, having coach Rising as a coach. I couldn’t ask for a better coach and a better team to play on this field. It does suck not being able to play here. “It definitely was emotional, but it was awesome. No other words I can say about that. It was just awesome, amazing.” Ryen opened the scoring with a 28-yard rushing touchdown just 1:31 into the game. On the next two drives, he connected with T.J. Lynn for a 40-yard touchdown pass and Lutz for a 19-yarder as the Stingers took a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Ryen threw two more touchdown passes in the second quarter, a 34-yarder to Lutz and a 3-yarder to Alex Stewart, to give the Stingers a 35-0 halftime lead and enforce the running clock in the second half. Both of Lutz’s catches on the night went for touchdowns. “I’ve never had a varsity touchdown,” Lutz said. “Tonight was my first two.” Lynn added a rushing touchdown, a 45-yarder, early in the second half, and Stewart scored on runs of 5 and 38 yards in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring. Senior Brady Tonkin led the Stingers’ balanced rushing attack with 84 yards. “The biggest thing is we were able to establish the ground game and run, and that set up the play-action for Ty,” Rising said. “He’ll be the first to tell you he had a lot of time. Just a lot of fun tonight. Really happy for our seniors, for our program, for our kids, just a lot of good positives tonight.” “We’re all absolutely stoked right now, to get off this field in our last (game) with a win,” Ryen said. “It definitely was emotional, but it was awesome,” Lutz said. “No other words I can say about that. It was just awesome, amazing.” If the Stingers have learned anything this year, they’ve learned not to get overly confident. Tabbed as one of the favorites to win the conference this year, they lost four straight games following a 2-0 start this season. “We’re back to even. We’re back to 4-4,” Rising said. “As coaches, and it takes our captains, our student leadership and us coaches, to really keep our guys in check. There’s no reason that they’d be overconfident. Absolutely, I want them to enjoy this win, but they know what four losses feel like real quick.”By MIRZA ZUKIC.

