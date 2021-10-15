CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In House subpoena fight, Steve Bannon may best Democrats without a winning argument

By Jessica Levinson
MSNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow for another episode of the show I like to call “Steve Bannon Vs. the Law.” Like previous episodes, Bannon may have a weak legal argument but still come out triumphant — as in season one, when he was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump, for allegedly defrauding Trump’s own...

tex1
10d ago

so what's the use of this committee even investigating if these people can just tumb their noses at it. WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND JUSTICE !!!!

Peter Rod
10d ago

Benedic Donald told him is OK to disobey the law, trump will use.his presidential executive privileges to get him out of jail again. 😆 trump still think he is president is like hold my beer moment

Honest American
9d ago

Just shows the elite have the system rigged in their favor! Anyone else who IGNORED a subpoena would have a warrant issued for their arrest by now!

mediaite.com

WATCH: Jim Acosta Literally Chases Republicans to Ask Why They Opposed Holding Bannon in Contempt

On his Saturday show, CNN’s Jim Acosta played video of himself chasing down members of the Republican party who opposed holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. Nine Republicans voted with Democrats on Thursday in holding former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress, a vote which resulted in a criminal referral to the Department of Justice over Bannon’s refusal to comply with a subpoena from the select committee investigating the events of January 6.
Mick Mulvaney
John Bolton
Steve Bannon
Joe Biden
Samuel Beckett
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mark Meadows says Trump will run in 2024: ‘If I were a betting man, I would go all in’

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, has predicted that Donald Trump would run for presidency again in 2024. “I don’t speak for [former] President Trump, but I do speak to him all the time, and I can tell you if I were a betting man, I would bet, I would go all in on the fact that he’s going to run,” the former Congressman told right-wing media organisation Breitbart News Network.Mr Meadows criticised the Joe Biden administration and added that Americans were not happy with the current government.“I go all over the country, and people are...
arcamax.com

Editorial: Bannon's subpoena defiance is illegal, yet the 'law and order' party defends it

For anyone who still needs it, most Republican House members last week provided more evidence that the GOP — once the “law-and-order” party — is now the party that coddles criminals. By overwhelmingly voting against holding Donald Trump crony Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for his refusal to testify in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, this shameful roster (including all six of Missouri’s GOP House members) is once again running interference for a lawless ex-president who tried to overthrow a valid election.
The Independent

Capitol riot commission chair says ‘no question’ Trump allies planned 6 January attack beforehand

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
The Independent

Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House s urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president's invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages.In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Biden counsel Dana Remus repeated that Biden has “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States and therefore is not justified” for two tranches of documents sent to the White House for review last month.Obtained Monday by The Associated Press, the letter reveals that the committee “deferred” its request for nearly 50 pages of documents as a result of an “accommodation” process with the Biden White House. That process allows the White House to protect some records that may be privileged, without formally blocking their release.The fate of the documents approved for release by the White House will now be decided by the courts. Former President Donald Trump filed suit earlier this month to try to block the archives from releasing his records.
Washington Times

Pelosi: Steve Bannon should be prosecuted for defying Jan. 6 subpoena

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says former Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon should be prosecuted for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena for information related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Yes, I do,” Ms. Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”. The House Friday voted...
The Independent

Furious Republicans condemn contempt vote against Bannon

Republicans raged against a House vote to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he refused to provide evidence before the House select committee that is investigating the 6 January riot on Capitol Hill.The select committee voted unanimously to hold Mr Bannon, a former adviser to former president Donald Trump and a podcast host, on Tuesday evening. The committee had initially issued a subpoena but Mr Bannon sent a letter to committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson after attorneys for Mr Trump instructed him not to testify or provide evidence.The House held a vote on Thursday,...
mediaite.com

Gaetz Dismisses House Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Capitol Riot and Steve Bannon as ‘a Uniquely Washington Obsession’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed on Wednesday the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and former Trump White House senior official Steve Bannon as “a uniquely Washington obsession.”. On Tuesday, the committee voted to refer criminal contempt charges against Bannon. The full...
