The British government tried Saturday to speed up the pace of talks to resolve post-Brexit trade troubles with the European Union saying the two sides remain far apart and time is running out to bridge the gap.U.K. and EU negotiators have met in Brussels over the past week to try and resolve major differences that have erupted over trade rules for Northern Ireland The talks move to London on Tuesday, and Britain says “substantial gaps on the fundamental issues remain.”The U.K. government said talks so far had been “constructive” but added that “we need to see real...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO