An intersection project at Research Forest Drive and Grogan’s Mill Road last discussed in depth in 2018 was back on The Woodlands Township agenda for discussion Oct. 21. In 2018, the township’s board of directors denied a request for a letter of support for an underpass there, citing that it would cost $24 million and that an overpass was not the only solution. The proposal at that time was for a a six-lane, two-way road running east to west on Research Forest below Grogans Mill. The project had been proposed for funding from the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Transportation Improvement Program in that year.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO