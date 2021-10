Families of students in special education programs who have been affected by school closures due to COVID-19 can apply for a $1,500 grant from the Texas Education Agency. Senate Bill 1716, which was approved in June, expanded the eligibility criteria for the one-time funds from the state's Supplemental Special Education Services program. That program has been in place since January, according to the TEA's website. Due to the limited number of grants available, TEA is already accepting applications through its website.

EDUCATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO