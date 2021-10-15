Food for Thought: Helping Colorado’s underprivileged kids combat hunger on the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — After learning about childhood hunger and the food needs of children in the Denver area, an Arvada man decided to do something about it. He founded a nonprofit that provides food for children to eat on the weekends.

It was dark, it was cold and they gathered under the Colfax Avenue viaduct. They have a job to do. Sorting, moving and packing up thousands of pounds of donated food. Food for Thought, that is.

“Food for Thought is a local nonprofit that’s founded to bridge the gap for weekend hunger for underprivileged kids,” Bob Bell, the organization’s founder, said.

Bell founded Food for Thought on Saint Patrick’s Day in 2012.

“It happens to all of us, right? You are just exposed to something you can’t really believe. Once you understand it, it’s hard to sleep and not do something about it,” Bell said.

The blaring music acts as an audible cup of espresso for the volunteers who came early to get the job done before they go to their day jobs.

“It’s hard to say no to kids, everybody wants to help them so it’s an easy one to help out at,” volunteer Erik Folkerts said.

Bob Bell says one hungry kid is one too many, and that’s food for thought.

