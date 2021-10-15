Autopsy: 2-year-old Orangeburg boy died of gunshot wound

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers secured a Russell Street home after the death of 2-year-old on Monday. The death is under investigation. MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

An autopsy shows a 2-year-old Orangeburg boy died as a result of a single gunshot wound to his head.

Zyon Sa’eed Randolph, of Russell Street, died on Monday, Oct. 11, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Fogle said the manner of death “is pending investigation.”

The autopsy was completed on Thursday.

The boy’s mother told officers her child was well between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, when he wanted something to drink, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

She got up and prepared a drink for him.

Randolph then got back in the bed with her and an adult male, the report states.

At some point, the adult male got up and took two other minor children in the Russell Street home to Bojangles, according to the report.

He also took them to school and daycare.

Sometime later, the mother heard a noise at the front door.

She told police that when she got up, her son was lying on the floor beside the bed “bleeding from the head and wasn’t breathing,” the report states.

The child’s mother took him to the emergency room at the Regional Medical Center.

A nurse told officers, “The child went straight to the operating room where lifesaving efforts were given, but efforts were called off due to no life.”

ODPS is investigating Randolph’s death as a “potential homicide,” according to City of Orangeburg Public Information Officer Jennifer Van Cleave.

“Circumstances relating to the incident remain unclear and is still under investigation,” Van Cleave said in a press release on Friday afternoon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation, she added.