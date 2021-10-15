CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Age progression of Louisiana’s missing Rondreiz Phillips aka “Junior” released

By Chelsea Monae Williams
 10 days ago

CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD) — Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips was 4-years old when he disappeared from his family’s home in Claiborne Parish in 2018. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and yellow rubber boots.

Search teams spent weeks looking for Phillips and the FBI was involved in the search. Surrounding ponds and wells were drained but no sign of Phillips was ever found.

Recently the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age progression photo of what Phillips may look like now at seven years old. Phillip’s story attracted national attention and was featured on PEOPLE Magazine’s “Faces of the Missing”.

The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the age progression photo on their Facebook page recently to give the pubic an idea what Phillips may look like currently.

In an earlier interview, Detective Jay Perry with the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE Magazine that the case was “very active” and the search will continue with hope that new leads will become available.

“We’re committed to working on this until we find him. He deserves that. He is not forgotten”, said Perry.

According to PEOPLE, the children featured have all disappeared under different circumstances, but each is endangered, says John Bishcoff, vice president of the Missing Children Division at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“In 63 percent of family abductions, children are harmed,” said Bishcoff.

“No matter how short or how long the duration that child went missing, we want to get that child home safely. Sometimes hope is all you have.”

Crime & Safety
