Dozens of rattlesnakes removed from underneath California woman’s home

By Aaron Tolentino, Nexstar Media Wire
 10 days ago

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – A California woman’s home became the set of a real-life horror movie when dozens of rattlesnakes were found beneath her house.

The woman called Sonoma County Reptile Rescue on Oct. 2 after suspecting snakes were living under her Santa Rosa abode.

Al Wolf, the director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, responded the following day to retrieve the snakes. Wolf went underneath the house where he found dozens of the rattlers. He later encountered baby snakes, too.

The snakes, Wolf determined, were Northern Pacific Rattlers, which are considered one of the most deadly snakes in Northern California.

(Photos courtesy Alan Wolf, Sonoma County Reptile Rescue)

There was an active den underneath the woman’s house, according to Wolf. The snakes were having babies, and had been there for quite some time.

It took almost four hours to retrieve the first 22 adult snakes and 59 babies in the den. Wolf made another two trips to site and found another 11 snakes.

The Santa Rosa homeowner, meanwhile, said she doesn’t want to be identified because she doesn’t want neighbors to panic.

