Louisiana State

Delhi man wanted for shooting at Grambling State University, injuring 1 and killing another

By Chelsea Monae Williams
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 10 days ago

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jatavious Carroll, a.ka. “Rabbit”, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is believed to be the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Grambling State University campus on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Jatavious Carroll, aka “Rabbit”
Grambling State University increases security after campus shooting

The shooting injured a 16-year-old juvenile of Rayville and led to the death of Damarius Murphy, 19 of Rayville.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carroll on one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Possessing a Firearm/Weapon on School Property.


Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carroll to contact LSP Troop F at 318-345-0000 or your local law enforcement agency.

Comments / 27

april jones
9d ago

Rap videos have nothing to do with it. People have no regards for life anymore. I agree with everything else. Blame should be placed on the person that pulled the trigger. Place accountability where it needs to be.

15
Randy Woods
9d ago

Chock this up to the violent rap videos and the push from the left to do away with the family unit. When I grew up, the family units were prevalent. I grew up just outside of Grambling and everyone knew me, my brother and my dad. Same went for the locals around us along with Ruston and Simsboro. If we did wrong, they tore our butts up, then call dad. We got it two to three times for each mess up. Needless to say we walked very softly and we certainly didn’t have these violent videos to watch.

23
Charles Parker
9d ago

"Jatavious", ha ha, what a name! He is a good boy, everyone just loves him, especially his 5 kids. He could be Obozo's son, too bad those racist cops accuse him of murder.

9
KLFY News 10

Morning Rush 10/25/21: Opelousas Police investigate fatal shooting

Headlines for Today’s Morning Rush Included: Opelousas Police are investigating a fatal shooting Morgan City Police arrest a man accused of setting a house on fire 8 missing children rescued and 18 sex offenders arrested in New Orleans Louisiana is now offering COVID-19 booster shots A powerful storm flooded Northern California President Biden’s Agenda Construction […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates threats of violence at two high schools

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office set out to decipher whether threats of violence at two local schools were legitimate over the weekend. LSPO says, “On the evening of October 23, 2021, images began circulating on social media featuring what appeared to be private Snapchat messages threatening shootings at Central Lafourche High […]
RACELAND, LA
KLFY News 10

Charge: Teen hit disabled teacher; apparent TikTok challenge

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Arraignment is scheduled Dec. 18 for an 18-year-old Louisiana high school student accused of punching a teacher who uses a wheelchair. The motive apparently was a social media challenge, police have said. Larrianna Jameese Jackson of Covington could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of second-degree […]
COVINGTON, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas High School official under investigation for alleged inappropriate search of student

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas police are investigating an alleged inappropriate search of a female student at Opelousas High school. Opelousas Police say the alleged incident happened at the school on Friday October 15th. The female student claims she was asked to lift up her shirt by school officials exposing herself while they searched her […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

A Louisiana High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 25, 2021, a Richwood High School student, 18-year-old Chris Gilbert, was entering the school when school administrators performed a random bookpack screen. Gilbert became agitated when administrators searched his bag. Once Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were called to the scene, Gilbert dropped his bag and walked off. According […]
RICHWOOD, LA
KLFY News 10

Morgan City man arrested on arson charges

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man is facing arson charges following a structure fire on Vine Drive. According to the Morgan City Police Department, the fire happened Saturday around 4 p.m. After it was extinguished, officials determined that the cause was suspicious. During the investigation, Morgan City Police and the Louisiana State […]
MORGAN CITY, LA
KLFY News 10

Eunice Firefighters not confident in Fire Chief

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1745, consisting of Eunice Firefighters, sent a letter to Mayor Scott Fontenot passing a resolution with a vote of “no confidence” in the current Fire Chief. The letter reads that Eunice Firefighters Union has “passed a resolution, with a vote of 98% “no confidence” in […]
EUNICE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

