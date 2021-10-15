Bianchi Winery Opens Tasting Room on Myrtle Street

San Diego's Carruth Cellars urban winery is in the process of opening a 10,000 square-foot restaurant and wine tasting room in Liberty Station. Carruth Cellars was founded in 2006 by Adam Carruth, a San Diego native with decades-long experience in the wine industry. Over the years, Carruth Cellars has grown to be San Diego's largest urban winery, with tasting rooms in Solana Beach, Carlsbad Village and Little Italy, as well as a production facility in Oceanside where 25,000 cases of wine are bottled annually. The winery has produced 15 award-winning wines as rated by the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, as well as two Gold and four Silver medals for its wines at Sunset Magazine’s International Wine Competition.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO