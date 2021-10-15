CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures mixed; hogs rise on short-covering

By P.J. Huffstutter
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures fell on Friday, pressured by rising corn prices, while live cattle futures inched up as traders anticipated seeing the cash trade improve, traders said.

Meanwhile, lean hog futures rose on short-covering ahead of the weekend.

The cattle market has been battered by boxed beef prices slipping, and the beef sector has wrestled with bigger supplies for months.

The trade, however, has been expecting those trends to slowly shift as export and domestic demand grows, said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions.

Choice cuts of boxed beef prices rose by 97 cents to $281.29 per cwt, while select cuts were up 80 cents to $261.48 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday.

Still, concern over a stagnant U.S. economy, and whether that could sour consumer interest in more expensive cuts of meat this holiday season, is growing, Hoops said.

“We’re seeing inflation at the highest in 13 years,” Hoops said. “This winter, people are going to be paying more to heat their homes, pay more for gas in their cars. The question I have is, will that soften demand for beef?”

On Friday, the nearby October live cattle futures settled just 0.225-cent higher at 125.975 per pound. And the most-active December live cattle futures settled up 0.675 cents at 130.975 per pound.

The nearby October feeder cattle futures settled down 0.85 cent at 157.575 cents per pound. Most-active January feeder cattle contract slipped 0.825 cent to 161.525 cents per pound.

Most-active December lean hogs settled up 0.950 cent at 78.275 cents per pound. February lean hogs closed up 1.025 cents at 81.325 cents per pound. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Buying Redevelops Across Cattle Futures

Cattle markets bounced higher Monday morning in reaction to reduced cattle placement and on-feed numbers in Friday’s report. Triple-digit gains are holding in live cattle and feeder cattle trade Monday morning as traders try to offset the extreme bearishness held by the complex over the last couple of weeks. Lean hog futures are mixed in limited activity Monday as the overall tone of the market remains weak.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. natgas jumps near 12% on cooler forecasts, short covering

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared almost 12% to a near three-week high on Monday on expectations liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will rise and forecasts calling for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. "Today's upward move is likely...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
voiceofmuscatine.com

Livestock economist has an optimistic outlook for cattle markets

Livestock economist has an optimistic outlook for cattle markets. October 22, 2021 By Meghan Grebner Filed Under: Uncategorized. A livestock economist says he’s fairly optimistic about the cattle market over the next several months. University of Missouri’s Scott Brown says especially as you look at the September placements. “The pre-report...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Livestock#Cme#Futures Market#Midwest Market Solutions#Hoops
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Market Uncertainty Continues

Cattle futures found their legs after a period of weakness, closing higher for the day. Initial cash cattle traded at steady money, eliminating some concern over potential weakness. Hogs succeeded in closing the chart gaps and then some through the April contract due to further product weakness. Cattle: Steady Futures:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Initial Weakness Expected in Hog Futures

Traders are not expecting much this week in cattle futures, which will keep the market choppy. The Cattle on Feed report will be released on Friday and may keep trading activity sideways until then. Hogs took a beating Tuesday moving to the bottom of the recent range and likely poised to close the price gap.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hog Futures Continue Lower

Moderate pressure in lean hog trade has eroded last week’s gains. This broke through immediate support levels and is creating additional longer-term concern for the complex. Cattle prices are mixed with traders trying to establish more defined market ranges. Light trade is seen in all livestock futures Wednesday morning. The...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Miami Herald

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Investors will be listening to corporate financial results as the markets keep an eye on the waters off the coast of Southern California in the week ahead. The big boats lined up for miles offshore are eventually destined for the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles and will make an impact on the bottom line of lots of companies. The backlog of international cargo vessels is one pinch point in the global supply chain connecting American consumers with all kinds of products. The pandemic-induced supply chain problems are blamed for fueling inflation. Sorting out the kinks in the chain will help alleviate those pricing pressures.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures near three-week low amid ample U.S. supply

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell to their lowest prices in about three weeks on Wednesday amid pressure from plentiful supplies, analysts said. Live cattle and feeder cattle futures also finished lower at CME. Hog supplies tend to increase in the autumn, pushing more...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Search for Direction

It was a rather neutral day for live cattle Monday with futures trading in a relatively tight range and prices finally settling on both sides of unchanged in closer months. Hogs were under pressure all day, unable to uncover aggressive buying interest as traders are wary about near-term demand and hog supplies.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Prices Trudge Higher

Gains developed in most cattle futures trade Monday, but compared to the active buyer support last week, the shift in higher prices seemed to be a constant battle. This could limit follow-through buyer support as the week continues. Hog futures are showing additional pressure based on variable fundamental market moves.
AGRICULTURE
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Brent Oil Rises Above $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Global benchmark Brent added 0.3%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Don’t expect supply-chain or price relief any time soon

President Joe Biden, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have told the public not to worry over the recent inflation, which they insist is “transitory.” They link the problem to supply-chain constraints that they suggest will soon lift. Supply problems have certainly contributed, but early relief seems unlikely.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity rally lifts Latam FX, helps Brazil's real off 6-month lows

* Brazil could see rating downgrade if spending cap breached - CS * Mexican economic growth decelerates in August * Petrobras rallies on privatization hopes (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Oct 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Monday, with Brazil's real leading gains in the region as rallying commodity prices and expectations of more central bank support spurred flows into regional assets. Consumer confidence rising in Brazil for the first time in two-months further bolstered Brazil's currency, which rallied 1.4% after losing more than 3% last week on political ructions and fiscal worries. Hawkish calls during a central bank meeting on Wednesday have risen on increasing fears of the government breaching its spending limit and fanning inflation. One of the most aggressive central banks worldwide, another 100-basis-point hike to 7.25% is expected in Brazil. The rate has already been raised by 425 basis points so far this year. "The higher government expenditures are expected to worsen the dynamics of the primary deficit, while higher nominal and real interest rates are likely to increase interest payments," said Credit Suisse analysts Solange Srour and Lucas Vilela. "As a result, stabilization of the gross debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term has become more difficult. ... In addition, the country could suffer a downgrade in its sovereign debt rating as the spending ceiling was highlighted by credit rating agencies as an important fiscal anchor." Oil firm Petrobras and iron ore miner Vale rose 5.1% and 1.4%, respectively, and were the biggest boosts on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index which jumped 2.6% to move away from 11-month lows. Petrobras was also boosted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reiterating that he was considering the privatization of the state-run oil firm. Crude and copper prices jumped on tight supply, while iron ore prices recovered after a sell-off. Oil exporter Colombia's peso rose slightly. Mexico's peso lagged its peers, falling mildly as data showed the country's economic growth decelerated in August. Stocks in Mexico extended losses into a sixth session, falling 0.1%. The world's top copper producer Chile's currency rose 0.8%, while Chile's IPSA extended gains to a fourth straight session. Broader emerging market peers had a choppy session earlier in the day after rising COVID-19 cases in China further stoked fears about slowing growth in the world's second largest economy. In Argentina, the informal peso rate had weakened 2.05% to 195 per dollar on Friday as inflation soars and policy uncertainty mounts ahead of November congressional elections. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1298.02 0.38 MSCI LatAm 2211.31 3.62 Brazil Bovespa 109053.15 2.59 Mexico IPC 51845.39 -0.09 Chile IPSA 4167.46 2.03 Argentina MerVal 89698.84 3.223 Colombia COLCAP 1400.41 0.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5478 1.37 Mexico peso 20.1660 0.00 Chile peso 808.47 0.75 Colombia peso 3764.8 0.02 Peru sol 3.9682 -0.24 Argentina peso 99.4800 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. As lockdowns were lifted, the spike in consumer demand put more pressure on an already strained system. And in August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, adding labor shortages to the list of headwinds.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy