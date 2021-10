Saying that Valve and Steam have some problems is not a hot take. It is more of a lukewarm take, or if you want to be less charitable, a statement of fact. We all know that Steam allows some games on the platform that are transparent asset-flips or early access games never to be finished. What’s the line wherein a game becomes too much of a scam for Valve to allow it? The answer is apparently “cryptocurrency,” as Valve has made it clear that existing games allowing for NFT or crypto trading will be removed and other games will not be allowed on the platform.

