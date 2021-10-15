Stocks end higher, giving S&P 500 its best week since July

Stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, as investors continued to sift through corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points, or 0.1%, to 35,481. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,526, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1% to 15,151, with both indexes attempting to extend a winning streak to six sessions. Shares of Netflix Inc. dropped 2.7%, after the streaming video company reported a bounce in third-quarter revenue and subscriber numbers, but a slightly disappointing fourth-quarter forecast
