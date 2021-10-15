Stocks end higher, giving S&P 500 its best week since July

The best performing stocks of the last three months are on fire heading into the holidays. Last quarter's top stocks may lead the market for the rest of 2021. A lot of investors like to scour the list of stocks making new 52-week lows to find investment ideas. There is a natural contrarian instinct to look for value in companies that are falling sharply. Many astute traders actually prefer to buy stocks making new highs, however. For one thing, a high-quality company tends to make far more new highs than new lows over the course of its life. Momentum matters; as Newton's first law states, an object in motion will stay in motion until something comes along to disturb it. A stock that is rallying tends to keep going up for longer than people might expect. As such, it's worth looking at what stocks are working right now to see what may lead the way into year-end 2021. These are seven of the best performing stocks in the S&P 500 over the three-month period ending Oct. 15.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO