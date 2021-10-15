CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State seeking fan-inspired turf designs

By Justin Holbrock
WKBN
WKBN
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362Fmr_0cSe9GG700

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —  The Ohio State Department of Athletics is seeking fan-inspired design concepts for the new artificial turf that will replace the current turf in Ohio Stadium.

Fans can submit their design concepts for what they’d like the new turf to look like to New Turf Design . An internal department panel will review the submitted designs and ultimately create the new look of the field.

Designs can be submitted beginning Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 29.

Submissions to the link above can be in the form of photographs or PDFs. Children are also encouraged to have fun with the design and submit their ideas as well.

The turf will be placed in the Horseshoe by the time OSU plays its 2022 football season, which includes home games against Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
WKBN

Canfield High School Basketball Schedules

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Canfield High School basketball games: 2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule Nov. 26 – MarlingtonNov. 30 – LakeviewDec. 7 – EastDec. 11 – Cardinal MooneyDec. 14 – at UrsulineDec. 18 – at West BranchDec. 21 – at DoverDec. 23 – PolandDec. 28 – HubbardJan. 4 – at […]
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#Artificial Turf#Wcmh#New Turf Design#Horseshoe#Osu#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy