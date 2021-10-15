CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs raid Indians’ front office to hire new general manager

CHICAGO, Ill. (WKBN) – The Chicago Cubs are hiring former Cleveland Indians’ assistant general manager Carter Hawkins as their new general manager.

The 37-year-old spent the past 14 seasons with the Indians’ organization, including the last five as assistant general manager.

Browns star to miss matchup against 5-0 Cardinals

Hawkins also supervised the team’s player development department.

The Cubs are expected to hold a formal press conference next week to introduce him as the 16th general manager in Cubs’ franchise history.

The Cubs finished the 2021 season with a record of 71-91.

247Sports

Chicago Cubs hire former Vanderbilt catcher Carter Hawkins as general manager

The Chicago Cubs officially announced on Friday that they have hired former Cleveland assistant general manager Carter Hawkins as their new general manager under president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. Hawkins played catcher at Vanderbilt from 2004 to 2007 and worked in Cleveland's front office for 14 years prior to joining Chicago.
MLB
Cleveland.com

Chicago Cubs hire Cleveland Guardians executive Carter Hawkins as new general manager

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indians over the last several years have done a good job at two things -- grooming starting pitchers and front office executives for other teams. The latest example of that is Carter Hawkins, who has been hired as the Chicago Cubs’ new general manager. Hawkins just finished his 14th season with the Indians, the last five as an assistant general manager to GM Mike Chernoff.
MLB
Alliance Review

Report: Cubs targeting Guardians assistant general manager Carter Hawkins

Cleveland's front office could again be stripped of a member headed to another club. The Chicago Cubs are close to hiring Carter Hawkins as the club's new general manager, according to a report by The Athletic. Jed Hoyer is the Cubs' current president of baseball operations. Hawkins has been with...
MLB
theScore

Report: Cubs plan to hire Indians executive Hawkins as new GM

The Chicago Cubs plan to hire Cleveland Indians assistant general manager Carter Hawkins as their new general manager, sources told Brittany Ghiroli, Sahadev Sharma, and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. It's unclear when the Cubs will officially announce the hiring, but they're reportedly expected to finalize a deal soon. Hawkins,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raid#The Chicago Cubs
FanSided

Cubs hire Carter Hawkins: Who is Chicago’s new GM?

The Chicago Cubs have finally found a general manager to lead them into the future, tapping Cleveland’s Carter Hawkins for the role. Coming up on a full year without a dedicated general manager, the Chicago Cubs have made their selection. According to multiple reports on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago is set...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' next move: Hiring a new hitting coach

The Cubs are conducting a first round of interviews this week to replace former hitting coach Anthony Iapoce in a process that has the potential to move quickly now that a general manager has been hired and with the annual GM meetings three weeks away. Iapoce, who returned to the...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Deciphering recent noise coming from a new front office

It’s enough to drive you batty, trying to ferret out what baseball executives mean when they talk – and the Chicago Cubs brass is no exception. They don’t want to give anything away or give competitors any advantage, so they resort to double, triple, four-bagger-speak, where one has to read between the lines in order to glean any meaning from words that are intentionally informationless.
MLB
WGN News

Cubs hire Astros exec Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs continued to reshape their front office on Monday, hiring Houston Astros executive Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager. The move comes a week and a half after the Cubs hired Carter Hawkins from Cleveland’s front office as general manager to work under president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. The […]
MLB
