Cubs raid Indians’ front office to hire new general manager

CHICAGO, Ill. (WKBN) – The Chicago Cubs are hiring former Cleveland Indians’ assistant general manager Carter Hawkins as their new general manager.

The 37-year-old spent the past 14 seasons with the Indians’ organization, including the last five as assistant general manager.

Hawkins also supervised the team’s player development department.

The Cubs are expected to hold a formal press conference next week to introduce him as the 16th general manager in Cubs’ franchise history.

The Cubs finished the 2021 season with a record of 71-91.

