Small plane makes hard landing at Suffolk Executive Airport

SUFFOLK, Va. - A small plane made a hard landing at the Suffolk Executive Airport at 1200 Gene Bolton Drive Friday afternoon.

Around 2:52 p.m., dispatchers got a call about the incident during which the plane's landing gear malfunctioned, causing it to make a hard landing.

One man was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash, and he was able to get out before emergency personnel arrived on scene.

No one was hurt, and there was no major damage or fluid leaks.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units are currently on scene.

Virginia State Police handle investigations involving plane crashes. News 3 has reached out to the agency for more information.

