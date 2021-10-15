CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Bill Clinton expected to be discharged Sunday from UC Irvine hospital ICU as he recovers from ‘blood stream infection’

By Tracy Bloom, Associated Press, Kareen Wynter, Chip Yost
KTLA
KTLA
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BBmC_0cSe8X3R00

Bill Clinton remains hospitalized in an Irvine intensive care unit on Saturday while he continues to be treated for a urological infection that spread to his blood, and he is likely to be discharged on Sunday, according to his spokesperson.

The former president, 75, is on the road to recovery and said to be in excellent spirits after being admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center earlier this week.

Clinton has been reading a couple of books and joking with staff, even following along with some of the media’s coverage regarding his hospitalization, his spokesman, Angel Ureña, told KTLA. He added that Hillary Clinton has been by her husband’s side.

The former president is in the ICU as more of a “precautionary measure,” according to Ureña.

“His diagnosis was originally for a UTI that went into his blood stream,” Ureña said, elaborating on his condition. “Some doctors call it sepsis but he never went into septic shock or even close. What we are saying is he has a blood stream infection.”

Bill Clinton ‘on the mend’ after being hospitalized at UC Irvine, spokesperson says

It’s unclear when he will be released from the hospital, but Ureña tweeted on Friday afternoon that the former president would remain there overnight again to continue treatment. He noted that Clinton’s health indicators are improving.

On Saturday, Ureña noted that Clinton will remain in the hospital for one more night before an expected discharge Sunday, the spokesman said on Twitter .

Clinton was initially hospitalized Tuesday evening for what was described as a non-coronavirus-related infection.

He was “administered IV antibiotics and fluids,” according to two physicians who were quoted in a previous statement released by Clinton’s spokesman.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the doctors said. “The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

The former president was in the Los Angeles area for private events related to his charitable foundation, a Clinton Foundation spokesman told the Associated Press.

It was Clinton’s first trip to the West Coast since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Ureña.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton has received a number of well-wishes during his current hospital stay, including from President Joe Biden.

Biden said Friday that he’s been “exchanging calls” with Clinton and “he seems to be, God willing, doing well.” Biden and Clinton spoke by telephone Friday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed.

“President Biden and President Clinton look forward to seeing each other again soon,” Jean-Pierre said in an emailed statement. “President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery.”

