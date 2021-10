The time has come. Here are our staff predictions for the NLCS featuring the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kris: If you had told me in June that the Braves would be right back in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. Since August, Atlanta has been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. They were underdogs going into the NLDS and could have easily swept that series. A quick look at the Dodgers’ roster reminds you why the Braves are an underdog here but you don’t have to go back far in history to realize that the team with the best roster doesn’t always win the World Series, or in this case, the NLCS. There is just something about this Braves team right now. They are playing loose and with zero expectations and there is value in that I think. I don’t know how it will happen but I think they will find a way to advance. Braves in seven.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO