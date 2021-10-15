Oak Street Po-boy Festival postponed until 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is still reeling from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, as well as the long-term recovery from Hurricane Ida.
On Friday, the organizers of the annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival announced the postponement of this year’s Po-Boy Fest.Music will soon fill the air at City Park
The event will be rescheduled for 2022.
Oak Street Po-Boy Fest organizers made their decision hoping to avoid adding any undue burden by convening a large group of people.
“We understand this news comes as a disappointment to many in our neighborhood and our city, but it is the only prudent choice given the circumstances,” says Oak Street Merchants and Property Owners.Herman’s Hermits to play in Gretna at the Back to the River fall concert series
Instead, the Po-Boy Fest team hopes supporters of New Orleans food, music, and culture, who want to sample some of the finest, most delectable po-boy sandwiches New Orleans has to offer, will instead safely patronize and order from these establishments:
- Ajun Cajun
- Ale On Oak
- Bienvenue Bar & Grill
- Blessed Sacrament St. Joan of Arc Catholic
- Bobby Heberts Cajun Cannon
- Boucherie & Bourrée
- Bratz Y’all
- Breads on Oak Cafe & Bakery
- Canseco’s Carrolton Market
- Crabby Jacks
- Crepes a la Cart
- Ms Dees Catering Cuisine LLC
- Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ
- Goodfellas Seafood & PoBoys
- Gulf Tacos
- GW Finns
- Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant
- Jacques-Imos Cafe
- Jazzy Petes
- Miss Linda Catering
- Live Oak Cafe
- Mahony’s Po-Boys and Seafood
- Nola Boils Cafe
- Oak Wine Bar
- Oceania Grill
- Parkway Bakery & Tavern
- Pho Bistreaux
- Red Fish Grill
- Seithers
- Southerns
- Squeezy’s
- Trenasse
- Vaucresson Sausage Company
- Vincent’s
- Voleos Seafood Restaurant
- YaYa Comfort Foods
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0