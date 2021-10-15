Oak Street Po-boy Festival postponed until 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is still reeling from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, as well as the long-term recovery from Hurricane Ida.

On Friday, the organizers of the annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival announced the postponement of this year’s Po-Boy Fest.

The event will be rescheduled for 2022.

Oak Street Po-Boy Fest organizers made their decision hoping to avoid adding any undue burden by convening a large group of people.

“We understand this news comes as a disappointment to many in our neighborhood and our city, but it is the only prudent choice given the circumstances,” says Oak Street Merchants and Property Owners.

Instead, the Po-Boy Fest team hopes supporters of New Orleans food, music, and culture, who want to sample some of the finest, most delectable po-boy sandwiches New Orleans has to offer, will instead safely patronize and order from these establishments:

