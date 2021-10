UFC women’s featherweight contender Norma Dumont reacted following her career-best victory over Aspen Ladd in the main event of UFC Vegas 40. One of the very few 145lbs women’s featherweights on the UFC roster, Dumont was originally set to face former UFC Holly Holm in this fight. However, Holm was replaced by Ladd on short notice due to injury, and Dumont entered the fight as the underdog against a highly-ranked opponent in Ladd. Despite being the underdog, though, Dumont put on another solid performance as she won a unanimous decision in her first five-round fight. Dumont is now 3-1 overall in the UFC and is proving herself as a legit contender at 145lbs.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO