Just four games into the season, Brandon Tanev is making a big name for himself on the Seattle Kraken. Accounting for 33.3 percent of the Kraken’s nine goals so far, he has come up in big moments, giving the team their first and second leads in franchise history and scoring their first game-winning goal. He also displayed his fancy stick work with a highlight-reel, shake-and-bake goal against the Blue Jackets, which was the only Seattle goal in the game. It’s still early, but if Tanev continues to perform at this level, he will almost certainly have a career year this season.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO