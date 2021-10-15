CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

LAFC hoping Carlos Vela ready to return vs. Earthquakes

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 days ago

With less than a month remaining to make a last playoff push, Los Angeles FC will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday with both chasing postseason eligibility. With six games remaining for each over a tightly packed three-week stretch, LAFC (9-12-7, 34 points) is in ninth place and four points...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Cristian Arango scores twice as LAFC stop Earthquakes

Cristian Arango scored two goals and added an assist Saturday as Los Angeles FC earned a 3-1 victory over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes to move closer to a playoff spot at the start of a busy stretch to close out the regular season. Danny Musovski also scored for LAFC...
MLS
angelsonparade.com

Not gonna crumble: LAFC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 1

We’re in the endgame now. With only six matches left in the season, the objective for LAFC is clear, win. Coming into the match, the black and gold were a handful of points outside of the playoffs, needing a win at home to keep their hopes alive, as well as kickstart a much needed run of form. After a brilliant first half, that’s exactly what LAFC got, beating San Jose Earthquakes, 3-1.
MLS
lafc.com

Preview | LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes 10/16/21

RADIO: 710 AM ESPN, 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App (Audio), KFWB 980 AM. Six matches remain in the 2021 MLS regular season, and LAFC knows what is necessary to get the Club back on a winning streak and into the playoffs. “We just need to win,” LAFC forward Cristian Arango...
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes 10/16/21

Cristian Arango scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season and also added his first MLS assist to boost LAFC's playoff hopes in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Danny Musovski added his fourth goal off Arango's early back-heel...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Eduard Atuesta
Person
Bob Bradley
vavel.com

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes LIVE: Score Updates (3-1)

The meeting is over! Great victory for LAFC, which is now in the playoffs, the goal difference will be important, so scoring goals generates confidence. On the away side, with a dismal performance, it looks like the tournament is starting to slip through San Jose's fingers. 5:05 PM10 hours ago.
MLS
Mercury News

San Jose Earthquakes drop third straight in loss to LAFC

LOS ANGELES — The San Jose Earthquakes losing skid grew to three games as LAFC’s Cristian Arango scored two goals en route to a 3-1 win on Saturday. Arango scored a goal in each half to reach eight on the season. San Jose (8-12-9) has conceded at least three goals...
MLS
angelsonparade.com

Will LAFC get Vela and Atuesta this week, or won’t they?

The saga continues. With just five matches remaining in the MLS regular season, and LAFC needing wins from here on out, one big question still looms. When will the black-and-gold see the return of their two star players?. Carlos Vela and Eduard Atuesta have been, cautiously, working their way back...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Earthquake#Football#San Jose Earthquakes#The Seattle Sounders#Vancouver Whitecaps#The Mls Player Of
bigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas vs LAFC: Game Thread

The final five games of the regular season kicks off tonight for FC Dallas as they host Los Angeles FC. Both sides are pushing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference but for FC Dallas, a loss tonight will eliminate them from contention. FC Dallas notes:. Key player for...
MLS
chatsports.com

LAFC’s playoff hopes fade further with draw against Minnesota United

LAFC’s flickering playoff hopes dimmed further Saturday, with Osvaldo Alonso’s goal 20 minutes into the second half earning Minnesota United a 1-1 draw on a chilly night at Allianz Field in St. Paul. The goal snapped LAFC’s modest two-game winning streak but more importantly it also cost the team a...
MLS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Sounders focused on Los Angeles FC, top spot in West

It will be a battle of teams at opposite ends of the playoff chase when the Seattle Sounders visit Los Angeles FC in a rare Tuesday matchup. While the Sounders (17-7-7, 58 points) still have work to do to wrap up the top playoff seed in the Western Conference, LAFC remains on the outside looking in at the playoff field.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
lafc.com

Player Availability Report | LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes 10/16/21

LAFC is up against the San Jose Earthquakes at the Banc on Saturday at 12:30pm PT (Univision, TUDN, Twitter, 710 AM ESPN, 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera). Here is the Kaiser Permanente Player Availability Report for LAFC’s regular season match against the Quakes:. PLAYER AVAILABILITY...
MLS
lafc.com

Ford & KCCLA Level Up Excitement And Entertainment For LAFC vs Seattle Match In The Heart Of L.A. On October 26

LAFC will return to Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to host the Seattle Sounders for the penultimate home match of the 2021 MLS regular season. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free LAFC x Ford keychain courtesy of FORD, the presenting partner of the match. To add to the excitement of the night and celebrate the support of the Club’s dedicated fan base, one lucky LAFC Season Ticket Member will win a new 2021 Ford Ranger or Bronco Sport Lease pre-match, before kick-off.
MLS
fcdallas.com

Matchday Guide: FC Dallas vs. LAFC | 10.20.2021

FRISCO, Texas - Join us at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, October 20 at 7PM to cheer on FC Dallas as they take on the LAFC. 3 Points Wednesdays featuring $3 beer (Tecate and Budweiser) and $1 hot dogs will kickoff this week. Limited tickets are still available at fcdallastickets.com. PARKING.
MLS
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. LAFC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North Extra, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) Things may always be sunny in Philadelphia, but the Union experienced a rainy night in Saint Paul. MNUFC ended Philadelphia's six-game unbeaten streak with a come-from-behind 3-2 win. Goals from Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane gave Minnesota United a vital three points in front of a loyal home crowd and pushed them up the table to sixth place. Next up, the Loons face LAFC at Allianz Field this Saturday. With the regular season winding down and LAFC just four points back of the Loons, the three points up for grabs are more important than ever. LAFC are fresh off of their own 3-2 win on Wednesday night over FC Dallas. However, Saturday's game will be the second in three days that LAFC will be playing on the road. If the Loons are to continue their current win streak, they will need to shut LAFC down early and make the most of their homefield advantage.
SOCCER
lafc.com

LAFC Bingo | LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes 10/16/21

Join us live in the app to play LAFC Bingo presented by Party Beer Co. This week's grand prize - $50 Party Beer Co gift card + custom LAFC jersey from HQ. To access Bingo, visit the LAFC app and the 'Virtual Tailgate' in the main menu.
MLS
angelsonparade.com

How to Watch Minnesota United vs. LAFC: Odds, game thread

Must-win territory continues for LAFC on Saturday, with the most must-winningest of the games to date coming against Minnesota United at Allianz Field. LAFC have kept their playoff hopes alive by winning their last two games, most recently a 3-2 comeback win over FC Dallas on Wednesday, with the white-hot Cristian Arango leading the way for the black-and-gold. That gives them hope they can leapfrog the teams above them in the Western Conference to get into the playoff slots, but Minnesota are just four points ahead of them in the standings, and so this is a six-pointer for both teams’ postseason prospects.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy