LAFC hoping Carlos Vela ready to return vs. Earthquakes

Broadcast: Bally Sports North Extra, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) Things may always be sunny in Philadelphia, but the Union experienced a rainy night in Saint Paul. MNUFC ended Philadelphia's six-game unbeaten streak with a come-from-behind 3-2 win. Goals from Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane gave Minnesota United a vital three points in front of a loyal home crowd and pushed them up the table to sixth place. Next up, the Loons face LAFC at Allianz Field this Saturday. With the regular season winding down and LAFC just four points back of the Loons, the three points up for grabs are more important than ever. LAFC are fresh off of their own 3-2 win on Wednesday night over FC Dallas. However, Saturday's game will be the second in three days that LAFC will be playing on the road. If the Loons are to continue their current win streak, they will need to shut LAFC down early and make the most of their homefield advantage.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO