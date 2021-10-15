CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers All-Star Ben Simmons out for preseason finale at Pistons

By Zac Wassink
 10 days ago
Ben Simmons is eligible to play Thursday but won't due to "reconditioning." Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier in the week, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers seemed unclear if All-Star guard Ben Simmons would play in Friday's preseason finale at the Detroit Pistons, or at all for the organization, after Simmons asked for a trade in the summer but then returned to the club for COVID-19 testing on Monday.

According to an ESPN piece, Simmons has cleared the NBA's coronavirus-related health and safety protocols but nevertheless has been ruled out of Friday's exhibition because of what the 76ers referred to as "reconditioning." The 25-year-old had been away from training camp following his widely confirmed trade request.

ESPN adds that other noteworthy Philadelphia players such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton also aren't playing in Detroit.

The Sixers open the regular season Wednesday at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite Simmons' desire to start fresh elsewhere, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer explained earlier this week he'll likely remain with Philadelphia until at least Dec. 15, when newly signed free agents can be traded, per NBA rules. That gives the 76ers a couple of months to convince Simmons he's better off playing alongside the previously mentioned Embiid than against him.

