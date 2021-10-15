After The Show PODCAST: Party Plans for Pretty Pat.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: With AEW Dynamite moved to Saturday night this week, we jump back two years to the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show episode immediately following the second-ever episode of AEW Dynamite. After a new introduction by host Wade Keller discussing today’s news from Tony Khan about a potential streaming network along with Wade’s updated thoughts on the Rampage vs. Smackdown battle this Friday. Then the Oct. 9, 2019 post-show features PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel who discuss AEW Dynamite on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Boston. They discuss Chris Jericho’s stellar in-ring promo establishing his Inner Circle faction and shouting down “We The People” chants, Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard), Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes & Adam Page, and more. Should Moxley and Kenny Omega have cut signature promos by now? Is the roster diversified enough in terms of size? Are there too many snide insider references? Could AEW beat Raw or Smackdown in the ratings?

