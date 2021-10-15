CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After The Show PODCAST: Party Plans for Pretty Pat.

By Murphy, Sam & Jody
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat special “thing” Jodi has decided...

Press-Republican

Press Pass Podcast: The Joe and Joey Show

Your browser does not support the audio element. Episode 59: It's just Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca on this week's episode. The duo discusses a wide range of topics including election season, a COVID-19 update, the border reopening, Halloween and sports.
hotradiomaine.com

(Interview) Chatting It Up With Pat Lok & Party Pupils

Much love to Pat Lok & Party Pupils for kickin’ it with me today! We got to talk about their 2 new records they released last Friday, “I Want You” & “Alaska,” what it was like selling their first music NFT, performances they have coming up, and more. Check out our full interview below –
The Independent

SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso’s success was “truly shocking”, as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
HollywoodLife

Jason Sudeikis Hilariously Spoofs Ellen DeGeneres On ‘SNL’ With ‘Mellen’ — Watch

Move over Ellen — Mellen has arrived in the form of Jason Sudeikis! The actor brought his spin on the talk show host to ‘SNL.’. Jason Sudeikis, 45, brought all the laughs on Saturday Night Live — including in this Ellen DeGeneres spoof! The Ted Lasso star played spoofed male version Mellen who dressed just like the talk show host, and had a show in a very similar looking set as a voice over explained the difference between the two.
Radio Business Report

Sirius XM Invests In a Podcast Studio. A Collaboration Plan is On

An outfit that describes itself as “an innovative podcast and audio entertainment production studio” has completed a $12 million fundraising round, and this particular effort saw the nation’s lone satellite radio content creator and distributor emerge as the biggest dollar injector. Sirius XM Radio Inc. on Monday (10/11) confirmed that...
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 10/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite 2 Yrs Ago: (10-9-19) Jericho hits home run on promo, Moxley vs. Spears, Bucks vs. Party, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (193 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: With AEW Dynamite moved to Saturday night this week, we jump back two years to the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show episode immediately following the second-ever episode of AEW Dynamite. After a new introduction by host Wade Keller discussing today’s news from Tony Khan about a potential streaming network along with Wade’s updated thoughts on the Rampage vs. Smackdown battle this Friday. Then the Oct. 9, 2019 post-show features PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel who discuss AEW Dynamite on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Boston. They discuss Chris Jericho’s stellar in-ring promo establishing his Inner Circle faction and shouting down “We The People” chants, Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard), Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes & Adam Page, and more. Should Moxley and Kenny Omega have cut signature promos by now? Is the roster diversified enough in terms of size? Are there too many snide insider references? Could AEW beat Raw or Smackdown in the ratings?
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE PRETTY RECKLESS Announces First Shows In Almost Four Years

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will play a pair of shows at Brooklyn Made in New York at the end of March. The Taylor Momsen-fronted outfit announced the dates in a social media post earlier today. The group wrote: "THE BEGINNING! For our first shows in almost FOUR YEARS we are going back to where it all started…NEW YORK!!! We are playing a few intimate warmup shows at the brand new venue Brooklyn Made in March, tickets on sale FRIDAY! #deathbyrockandrolltour2022".
