Matthew Hardy: Cheshire stalker harassed women online for 10 years

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stalker harassed women online for 10 years by faking social media accounts to pose as his victims, a court heard. Matthew Hardy, 30, admitted harassing women who had no idea who he was or why he was targeting them. Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, said social media...

