Editorial Roundup: New England

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 10 days ago

Bangor Daily News. October 15, 2021. Editorial: Welcome home, 2nd Lt. Ernest Vienneau. It only took three quarters of a century. In 1944, Vienneau was a young pilot from Millinocket serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces. He was flying a bombing mission on Nov. 6 when his plane was hit...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
Tennessee State
Hot 104.7

The Town That Sucks the Most in Minnesota

Money Inc is responsible for this ranking of the 20 worst places to live in Minnesota. To determine the towns and their rankings they looked at crime stats, unemployment rates, etc. Based on their research, here are the Minnesota towns that are among the worst places to live in the...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Volunteers band together on project to investigate owls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — After three fruitless journeys into the darkness, Sonia Martinez and her daughter, Isabel, finally hit paydirt. There, in mist nets the Martinezes had helped install an hour earlier, were two tiny northern saw-whet owls. Lured to the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center in southern Washington County by a recording of a male saw-whet owl’s call, the birds peered out at them. Each was about the size of a robin.
Ned Lamont
Michigan Advance

State redistricting stumbles amidst familiar partisan infighting

WASHINGTON — This year’s round of redistricting is already crumbling into partisanship and court challenges in multiple states, even as voters pay more attention than ever to new political maps that will shape elections for a decade. Hopes were high initially. Advocates in several states pushed measures over the last few years that they hoped […] The post State redistricting stumbles amidst familiar partisan infighting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Collins: More than $260M for Maine in appropriations bill

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said spending bills currently being considered in Congress contain more than $260 million for 106 Maine projects. The Maine Republican said the funding is included in the fiscal 2022 bills approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee, which she serves on. The bills still must be voted upon by the full Senate and House.
midfloridanewspapers.com

North Dakota National Guard unit honored at homecoming event

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Members of a Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard unit who were called to active duty in Washington, D.C. late last year were recognized Sunday at a homecoming ceremony. Seventy soldiers with Company C, 2nd Battalion of the 285th Aviation Regiment were deployed last November to the...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Judge: School can hide murals some find racially offensive

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Vermont Law School can conceal two large murals that some members of the school community find racially offensive. The Valley News reports the judge granted the school's request to dismiss a lawsuit by the artist, ruling last week that the school’s plan to hide the murals behind a wall of acoustic tiles doesn’t violate the federal Visual Artists Rights Act. They are currently covered by drop cloths.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Over 2,000 migrants march out of southern city in Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Over 2,000 migrants, mainly Central Americans, began walking out of a city in southern Mexico on Saturday where they have essentially been trapped. The migrants walked along a highway leading west and north toward the U.S. border, and pushed past a line of state police who were trying to stop them. […]
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
