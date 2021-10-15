LIST: Northeastern and central PA Trunk-or-Treats, spooktacular fun

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With Halloween fast approaching, parents, grandparents, and guardians are sure to be looking to find a safe place for their kids to trick-or-treat.

Broken down by county, here is a list of all the trunk-or-treats being held in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. (We will continue to update this list with the announcement of new ones as they come in.)

LUZERNE COUNTY

The Episcopal Church of St. Clement and St. Peter in Hanover will be hosting their annual Trunk and Treat event on Sunday, October 31 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Dallas’ Fellowship Church’s Annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat! This event will feature a bonfire, the trunk or treat, food trucks, and something exciting for the entire family! The event is on Saturday, October 30 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Trucksville’s Cross Creek Community Church’s C4 Trunk or Treat will be held on Wednesday, October 27 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. This event is safe Halloween fun for the whole family!

All families are welcome to attend Exaltation of the Holy Cross’ Annual Trunk or Treat in Hanover on Saturday, October 30 in the church parking lot from 7:00-8:30 p.m. This year, the church will go back to having this event as a WALK THRU.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Harveys Lake American Legion will be hosting their 5th Annual Trunk or Treat at the Harveys Lake American Legion on Thursday, October 28th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The Municipality of Kingston and the Kingston Police Department will be holding their annual Trunk or Treat celebration on Saturday, October 30 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. (Rain date will be Sunday, October 31 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.). The event will take place at the Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn parking lot on Third Avenue in Kingston.

Join the American Grill for a Trunk or Treat event in Exeter on Sunday, October 24 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Nebo Baptist Church will host its Trunk-or-Treat in Nanticoke on Sunday, October 31 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

The Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Company will host their annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

The Forty Fort United Methodist Church is having an awesome Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30, at 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday, October 16 at 3:00 p.m. CBH Ministry & Cancer Foundation will be teaming up with Plaid Community Church in Jenkins Township for a day of all kinds of fall fun, including a Trunk-or-Treat!

The Garden Drive-In will be hosting a Trunk or Treatin Hunlock Creek on October 30 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Join Benny Brewing for a Trunk or Treat Harvest Fest in Wilkes-Barre on Sat, Oct. 30 from 11:00– 3:00 p.m.! Free Admission to the public.

Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre is set to host a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 31 from 4:00-9:00 p.m.

At the Dallas High School parking lot there will be a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 24 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

State Police Troop N Hazleton/First Responder will hold a Trunk or Treat at PSP Hazleton on Saturday, October 30 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Swizzle’s Annual Trunk or Treat will take place on Sunday, October 31 at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Unity in the Community 8 Rebirth will hold a Trunk or Treat Vendor Show on Saturday, October 30 from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Moosic Alliance Community Church is holding a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 20 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Riccardo’s Market in Dunmore will hold a Trunk or Treat on October 24 starting at 5:00 p.m.

There will be an Enchanted Trunk or Treat held at the Ritz Theater in Scranton on Saturday October 30 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Families, businesses, groups, and student organizations will line the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue to hand out candy and goodies.

There will be a Trunk-or-Treat held at The Marketplace at Steamtown on Wednesday, October 27 5:30-8:30 p.m.

CaPAA will hold its 2nd Annual Enchanted Trunk or Treat! It will take place on Saturday, October 20 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at 222 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton.

Scranton MMA will be hosting a Trunk or Treat in Dunmore on Saturday, October 30! Trunks will be open from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and kids of all ages are welcome!

West Scranton’s Main Street will transform into a spooktacular place for your kiddos to pick up treats! They will hold their 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday October 31 from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Eagle McClure Hose Company will hold a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Act Out Theater in Dunmore will host the 2nd annual drive by Trick or Treat on Thursday, October 21 from 6:30- 8:30 p.m., for this event you stay in your car and they bring candy to you!

The Electricity Aquarium will hold a trick or treat event on Saturday, October 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those dressed in costume will receive $2 off their admission and kids can bring their candy bags and trick or treat throughout the aquarium.

Moscow United Methodist Church will hold their 2nd annual Trunk or Treat from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The event is completely free to attend, but we will be collecting donations for the North Pocono Food Pantry and Dry Goods Pantry to help them prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will hold a drive through trick or treat event on Saturday, October 30 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Scott Township will hold its Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 30 at Scott Township Municipal Field in Olyphant starting at 4:00 p.m.

Green Ridge Assembly of God will hold a Trunk or Treat event. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. Again this year we will be doing a drawing for a $100 Walmart gift card.

MONROE COUNTY

Trunk-or-Treat at the farm! Pocono Organics, in Blakeslee, is excited to host their second Tract-or-Treat event. This will take place on October 16 at 2:00 p.m. This event is free but they ask you RSVP .

Tobyhanna Elementary Center will host their 2nd annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company will hold a Trunk-or-Treat at the firehouse on Sunday, October 31 from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

West End Fire Company in Broadheadsville will hold a Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, October 31 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Middle Smithfield Township is set to host a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 23 starting at 12:00 p.m.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Hegins Park will host a Tri Valley Trunk-or-Treat on October 31 starting at 5:00 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY

The Wright Center for Community Health is hosting its annual Trunk-N-Treat celebration for children and families of Hawley on Saturday, October 30 at its Hawley Practice. The fun begins at 4:00 p.m.

There will be a Trunk-or-Treat at Wallenpaupack High School on Sunday October 24 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Lake Genero will host a Trunk-or-Treat and movie night on Friday, October 22 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Salon Joy is excited to announce our 4th Annual Trunk or Treat customer appreciation event hosted by the Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Department on October 25 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fire Station.

BRADFORD COUNTY

Athens Wesleyan Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

The Towanda Borough will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday, October 27 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Inclement weather date: October 28, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Wells Township Park will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 23 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Come enjoy a safe and fun environment for our neighborhood children & families to trick-or-treat.

The Independent Baptist Church of Towanda will hold a fun, family-friendly and safe night of trick-or-treating in the parking lot on Wednesday, October 27 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Grovedale Winery, in Wyalusing, will host a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 23 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY

Downtown Forest City will host Trick or Truck on Wednesday, October 27 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

LYCOMING COUNTY

FUN Academy Learning Child Care Center in Muncy will hold a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

City Church in Williamsport will have their first Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

New Covenant United Church will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Bald Birds Brewing Co. will hold a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 31 from 400-6:00 p.m.

Lairdsville Community Fire Co. will hold a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 31 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. This event will be held indoors so it will happen rain or shine!

CLINTON COUNTY

Multiple TCC locations will be holding Trunk or Treaters throughout October, for information on any of these events you can visit TCC online .

Pine Creek Veterinary Associates, in Lock Haven, will host a pet and kid friendly Trunk-or-Treat this event will take place Tuesday, October 19 from 5:00-11:00 p.m.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Zion’s Stone Church of West Penn Township will hold a Trunk-or-Treat event Saturday, October 16 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Heritage Hill Senior Community will have a Trunk-or-Treat event on Friday, October 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. RSVP’s by October 27 are appreciated.

CARBON COUNTY

Lehighton Bible Church will hold a Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday, October 27 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

UNION COUNTY

Winfield Baptist Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, October 22 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Hayrides from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

Delaware Run Wesleyan Church will have a Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, October 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Christian Wesleyan Church is planning to host a Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, October 29 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Grace Chapel in Shamokin will have their Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, October 31 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

SNYDER COUNTY

Top Dog Pet Training in the Susquehanna Valley Mall will host a Trunk-or-Treat with a twist! It’s for pets! The event will be on Saturday, October 30 from 1:00-4:30 p.m., best pet costume wins a free 30 minute dog training session.

PIKE COUNTY

The Bushkill Fire Company Auxiliary is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Halloween Night Sunday, October 31 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Belle Reve Senior Living, in Milford, will host a safe and fun Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday October 23 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Promised Land Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Corps. will hold a Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Event WITH a Halloween party to follow! The party is on Saturday, October 30 starting at 3:00 p.m.

