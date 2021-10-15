DC Preview: Nubia and the Amazons #1

The world of Wonder Woman has undergone quite a few changes over the past year, especially after Death Metal changed Diana's role in the universe and Future State introduced several new characters into the mix, which included Yara Flor and Nubia. It also resulted in Queen Hippolyta teaming up with the Justice League, and now all of those pieces will come together in a new event announced at DC FanDome titled Trial of the Amazons! The crossover event will hit in 2022 and will be written by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Vita Ayala, Stephanie Williams, Joelle Jones, and Jordie Bellair, so it's an all-star affair.
Comments / 0