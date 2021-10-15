DC Preview: Refrigerator Full of Heads #1
Hill House Comics is back and heads are going to roll for making readers wait!. The new wave of titles begins with a rancid return trip to bloody Brody Island. For a...aiptcomics.com
Hill House Comics is back and heads are going to roll for making readers wait!. The new wave of titles begins with a rancid return trip to bloody Brody Island. For a...aiptcomics.com
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0