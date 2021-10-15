Democrats' Dilemma: What to Trim From Massive Social Safety Net Expansion Plan

The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president's nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden About 36% of Biden's nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate that Trump saw at the same stage of his presidency. Their predecessors, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both saw about two-thirds of their nominees confirmed through Oct. 21, according to tracking by the Partnership for Public Service.The trend is alarming to good government...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 HOURS AGO