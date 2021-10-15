CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Katey Sagal through the years

By Associated Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatey Sagal, known for “Married... with Children,” "The...

TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katey Sagal

At the end of the day, there are very few who don’t recognize the lovely Katey Sagal. She’s a star like few others. She’s one of the most iconic actresses in television and movie history, and she’s beloved by many. She made herself famous with her big red hair and her tight, form-fitting clothing as the hilarious Peggy Bundy on “Married…with Children,” and she continued to wow the world with roles such as Cate Hennessey on “8 Simple Rules,” and so many additional projects. The iconic actress was recently hit by a car in Los Angeles and rushed to the hospital where she is currently recovering, and her fans want to know more about her.
extratv

Katey Sagal Hit by Car, Rushed to Hospital

“Sons of Anarchy” star Katey Sagal, 67, was hit by a car while walking in L.A., reports TMZ. The actress was crossing the street when she was struck by a car. The driver stopped to assist her, and an ambulance rushed Sagal to the hospital. A source tells TMZ that...
ETOnline.com

'The Conners' EPs on Dan and Louise's Chaotic Wedding and Filming That Tornado Scene (Exclusive)

After waiting all of season 3 to see Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) finally get engaged, The Conners wasted no time in seeing the couple get married in season 4. Executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan explain to ET why they wanted to see the two get hitched, why the big day was anything but perfect, and how they filmed that tornado scene.
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actress Katey Sagal Hit By a Car in Los Angeles

Katey Sagal, star of “Sons of Anarchy” and more recently, “The Conners,” was struck by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the accident was not a hit and run. The driver assisted Sagal, who was eventually taken by ambulance to the hospital. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like her injuries are too severe. It is unknown whether Sagal or the city will take any action against the driver.
MovieWeb

Katey Sagal Is Recovering After Being Hit by Car in L.A.

Actress Katey Sagal is recovering after a recent car accident and hospitalization. The Sons of Anarchy star had been crossing a street in Los Angeles when the driver of a Tesla making a left turn didn't see Sagal and struck her with the vehicle. Per TMZ, the driver stopped to help Sagal while emergency services were dispatched. The actress was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.
HollywoodLife

