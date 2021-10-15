Photos: Katey Sagal through the years

At the end of the day, there are very few who don’t recognize the lovely Katey Sagal. She’s a star like few others. She’s one of the most iconic actresses in television and movie history, and she’s beloved by many. She made herself famous with her big red hair and her tight, form-fitting clothing as the hilarious Peggy Bundy on “Married…with Children,” and she continued to wow the world with roles such as Cate Hennessey on “8 Simple Rules,” and so many additional projects. The iconic actress was recently hit by a car in Los Angeles and rushed to the hospital where she is currently recovering, and her fans want to know more about her.

