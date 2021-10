Before adopting the 2022 budget Thursday night, the Kosciusko County Council wrapped up discussion on legal services and Sheriff’s Office and Central Dispatch pay. At the Council’s Sept. 9 meeting, the Council voted to increase the County Commissioners’ legal services budget for county attorney Ed Ormsby only by 4% to $60,320. The Commissioners requested $131,000 for legal services for 2022, saying the previous county attorneys, Chad and Mike Miner, underbilled the county. Ormsby began as county attorney Jan. 1 and worked under the same contract as Chad Miner at $200 per hour, $100 less than he normally charges.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO