In her fourth appearance on the Walker Webcast series, Zelman & Associates CEO Ivy Zelman took a more bearish view of the single-family market than she did 14 months ago. As with the contrarian position she and co-founder Dennis McGill took before the housing bubble that helped give rise to the Great Recession, this view is based on what Zelman called “constant interaction with the industry” and the data her firm has compiled.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO